Bandits In North-West Stockpile 70 AK-47 rifles, 191 Dane Guns

The army made the recoveries during Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West which covers Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

The Nigerian Army has revealed how it was able to recover no fewer than 70 AK-47 rifles and 191 Dane guns from bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the North-West region of the country.

The army made the recoveries during Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West which covers Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

File photo used to illustrate story. CrisisGroupOrg

Katsina has lately been under violent attacks despite the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari with two successive school abductions which attracted national and global condemnations.

The army noted that it had killed 210 bandits, arrested 326 suspected bandits, 46 logistics suppliers and 11 rustled cattle buyers.

The 17 Brigade Commander, Brig Gen W.B. Idris stated this when he received the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, during an operational visit to the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State on Monday.

Buratai extended Operation Sahel Sanity which started around June and was supposed to end by December 2020 to March 2021.

He was thereafter briefed on the operational activities, successes and achievements of the troops.

“These included the neutralisation of 210 bandits, the arrest of 326 suspected bandits, 46 logistics suppliers and 11 rustled cattle buyers. Also, during the period, 70 AK 47 rifles, 191 Dane guns, 4,987 of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

“Similarly, 619 kidnapped victims, including the recently rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in conjunction with other security agencies were rescued.

“Also, during the period, 7,668 cows and 1,842 sheep were recovered and handed over to their owners,” the brief said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Confirms Gunmen Kidnapped Another Quarry Worker In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive I Wish She Was Rescued Like Kankara Schoolboys, Leah Sharibu's Father Recounts Grief As Daughter Spends 34 Months In Captivity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Wife, Son Of Council Head Of Administration Kidnapped In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Three Zamfara Traders After Collecting N6m, Motorcycles
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Syndicate In ABU Issuing Fake Certificates To Students, Workers tell VC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Senior Police Officers Aided Escape Of 100 Robbery Suspects In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News I'm After Justice Not To Smear Deeper Life's Image, Says Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel 625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad