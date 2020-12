Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday as three persons were feared killed by stray bullets in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday.

The men of Nigeria Customs Service had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities.

The stray bullets were allegedly fired by customs men who stormed the area to evacuate the alleged smuggled bags of rice, Punch reports.