Eleven Days After ‘Seven-day Visit To Daura’, Buhari Yet To Return To Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to return to the Presidential Villa 11 days after he left Abuja for Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, for ‘a week-long private visit’.

The President had on December 11 embarked on a seven-day private visit to Daura and was billed to return to work on December 18, 2020.

President Buhari

“President Muhammadu Buhari is in Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit. The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; his deputy, Mannir Yakubu; senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

“In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad were the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

“While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation,” Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman had said in a statement.

But 11 days later, SaharaReporters gathered that the President has yet to return to the seat of power, with his media aides not saying anything about the extension.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the First Lady was not in a hurry to return home after spending over three months, as she reportedly stated that the Aso Rock Villa was not secure for her family.

A top source told the newspaper that Aisha has now relocated quietly to the UAE.

