Eleven Days After ‘Seven-day Visit To Daura’, Buhari Yet To Return To Office

The President had on December 11 embarked on a seven-day private visit to Daura and was billed to return to work on December 18, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to return to the Presidential Villa 11 days after he left Abuja for Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, for ‘a week-long private visit’.

The President had on December 11 embarked on a seven-day private visit to Daura and was billed to return to work on December 18, 2020.

President Buhari

“President Muhammadu Buhari is in Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit. The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; his deputy, Mannir Yakubu; senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

“In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad were the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

“While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation,” Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman had said in a statement.

But 11 days later, SaharaReporters gathered that the President has yet to return to the seat of power, with his media aides not saying anything about the extension.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the First Lady was not in a hurry to return home after spending over three months, as she reportedly stated that the Aso Rock Villa was not secure for her family.

A top source told the newspaper that Aisha has now relocated quietly to the UAE.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics IPOB Dares Nigerian Government, Says No Going Back On Formation Of Security Outfit
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel 625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
#EndSARS Over 70 Corpses Of #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos Unclaimed – Falana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad