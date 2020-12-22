How HND Certificate Delay Is Frustrating My Application To Foreign School — Nigerian Graduate

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

A Nigerian graduate, Olanrewaju Soyinka, has said that delay in issuance of certificate at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State has been a major cause of setback for him in his application for a postgraduate programme abroad. 

In a letter addressed to SaharaReporters, Soyinka explained how he got an offer in an institute in Turkey for an master's programme but had to defer his admission due to the refusal of the polytechnic to issue his HND certificate.

MAPOLY PT

He said, "During the admission stage, I presented my Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) Statements of Results and they were accepted; on to the next stage which is visa application process. I went to my school, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to collect my OND & HND certificates but they were not available, hence, I was offered Attestation Letter which served for both certificates - addressing it to the Consular."

Soyinka said he had travelled to Abuja to submit his visa documents, with the Statements of Results and Attestation Letter he was given but they were considered unacceptable. 

He said he had been to the school to lodge a complaint and was able to get the OND certificate while the HND certificate, which is always issued five years after graduation, was not yet ready.

"Instead, they gave me a letter in place of the HND certificate because the certificate comes out after 4-5 years, which is after convocation. Also, the HND certificate available is for the 2015 session and I finished in 2018. But they cannot print mine alone."

The distraught student said he could not go ahead but had to defer his admission to January/February 2021. 

Soyinka also said he met with some members of the  school management and even the Rector but was told the certificate was not available yet.
 

