IPOB Dares Nigerian Government, Says No Going Back On Formation Of Security Outfit

IPOB said the governments must stop terrorism before thinking of stopping ESN.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the Nigerian government, South-East and South-South Governors, and security agencies that its newly established Eastern Security Network, ESN, is a child of necessity that has come to stay.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, had launched ESN to protect the South-East and South-South regions from “criminal activity”

But David Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the Governors in the region, said the leaders had no hand in the move which he described as very laughable and should be ignored.

Reacting via a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB accused the governors of being against the wish of the masses, describing their disapproval of the outfit as very shameful.

The group claimed that the governors, by their statement against ESN, were only exposing their emptiness and detachment from the people.

The statement read, “At a time when well-meaning individuals and groups from entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.

“Our message to the treacherous South-East governors and their South-South counterparts is that ‘the train has since left the station’ and can’t reverse its course. It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired which the cowardly governors failed to give them because of selfish political interest.

“May we remind the traitors that the Eastern region cannot be sacrificed on the altar of their political interest. It’s either they key in or shape out! The East can exist without them. They should steer clear because they can’t withstand the force behind ESN.”

SaharaReporters, New York

