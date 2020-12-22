My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Monday said four of his children had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said this during a media briefing in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha

The SGF had last week gone into isolation with his wife after they were exposed to the virus. Mustapha said while both of them tested negative for the virus, his children are currently receiving treatment.

He said, "The first test we ran, the result came back with six members within my household testing positive. The second test confirmed another three. From March to November, we are being confronted with a figure of nine. It was quite a traumatic experience.

"My wife and I consistently tested negative but members of the household were infected. The last one was a nightmare. I was not infected but the truth about it is the agony of having members of your household (infected). I am a father of four. All my four kids were infected.

"A lot of you here are parents, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep yourself and members of your family safe."

The Federal Government had recently expressed concerns that Nigeria could be entering the second wave in the spread of the COVID-19 virus following the rise in the number of cases in recent times.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said he had directed isolation and treatment centres in the country to prepare for reopening over the new development.

On Monday, the government banned large gatherings, restricting the crowd at wedding, seminars, conferences and other programmes to a maximum of 50

It also directed civil servants below grade 12 to work from home.

