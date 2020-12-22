Only God Can Effectively Supervise Nigeria-Niger Border –Buhari

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari stated this in Abuja while receiving former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has said only God can effectively supervise the massive border between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Sambo heads the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Mission to the Republic of Niger.

The President said Nigeria would support Niger in its forthcoming presidential election.

“I come from Daura, (a) few kilometres to the Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country. The president there is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the constitution of his country,” Buhari said.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometres of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God. I will speak with the President and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

Saharareporters, New York

