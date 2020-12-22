Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle

The drivers in the area were said to have repeatedly lamented harassment by the task force and police officers, even as they protested against Monday’s harassment of Emenike.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

There was pandemonium in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday when a group of policemen stripped a bus driver, identified as Emenike, over alleged refusal to pay a bribe.

The drivers in the area were said to have repeatedly lamented harassment by the task force and police officers, even as they protested against Monday’s harassment of Emenike.

gistnaija

Drivers’ welfare Chairman, Choba unit, Bestman Chile, said a policeman demanded bribe from the driver, but the latter defused to part with any money.

“He entered Emenike’s vehicle and told him to drive towards the police.

“On his way, the policeman started hitting him with a baton and fought for the control of the steering with the young man.

“After the driver stopped the vehicle, some policemen came and started beating Emenike, stripped him naked and vandalised his vehicle.

“We are drivers. We can’t fight the police. Right now, the road is blocked. We will block the road like this till when the police come to pay for this damage and treat the young man,” he told Punch newspaper.

Following the blockage mounted by the driver to protest the alleged police harassment, there was gridlock, as passengers were seen trekking long distances to get to their destinations.

Meanwhile, some bus drivers accused a female cop whom they identified as ‘Mama G’ of continually harassing and extorting bus drivers.

When contacted, a spokesman for the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but added that he had yet to get the details.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Police Invaded My House, Arrested My Wife's Cousin– Seun Kuti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights How Police Killed My Son's Dream Of Becoming A Lawyer - FRSC Official
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arraign Two Men For Beating Policewomen In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel 625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Alleged Molestation Of Student: Deeper Life School Suspends Principal, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Over 70 Corpses Of #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos Unclaimed – Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Dares Nigerian Government, Says No Going Back On Formation Of Security Outfit
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: A Second National Lockdown Is Needless! By Abdullahi D Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad