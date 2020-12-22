Oyo College Suspends SUG Excos Over Protest Against Animal Attacks On Campus

The management of Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate on Monday announced the suspension of its Students’ Union President, Muhammad Yusuf Olaitan, and Speaker of the union, Opoola Abel.

Other suspended executives are: Clerk of the House, Sheu Lawal; Chief Justice, Qozeem Qudus and Abdullahi Yusuf.

The students of the institution had in November embarked on a protest against attacks by some dangerous animals on students' campus.

The protest, according to the management of the school led to the damaging of school property and the subsequent setting up of a committee of enquiry to investigate the incident.

The suspension of the students, which was communicated to the students in separate letters, was the recommendation of the panel of enquiry.

According to the letter, a panel of investigation found them guilty of “active participation in the wanton destruction of the college property.” The governing council of the institution also approved the recommendation of the panel.

The management therefore in a circular dated 20th December 2020 ordered all students of the institution to pay a reparation fee of N10,000 for the destruction allegedly caused during the protest.

