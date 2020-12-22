Police Arraign Two Men For Beating Policewomen In Lagos

Adekoya, 34, an apprentice, Adesope, 35, a businessman, who are residents of Ifo in Ogun, are being tried for alleged conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

Two men, Gbenga Adekoya and Abiodun Adesope, were on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting two policewomen.

Adekoya, 34, an apprentice, Adesope, 35, a businessman, who are residents of Ifo in Ogun, are being tried for alleged conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the accused persons committed the offences on Dec. 19 at Ojokoro, Lagos.

Ogu said the defendants conspired to assault Insp. Yemisi Olurunfemi and Sgt. Ajoke Ige while they were performing their lawful duties.

“The complainants were controlling traffic when the defendants’ vehicle drove against the traffic. They stopped the vehicle and pleaded with them to reverse and take the right lane.

“But instead, the defendants, who were passengers, jumped down from the vehicle, ordered the complainants to leave the road saying that Nigerians do not need the police again.

“When the complainants refused to comply, the accused descended and started punching them severally all over their bodies.

“A police team on patrol, who received a distress call, stormed the scene and arrested the defendants,” he explained.

Ogu said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 prescribes a three – year jail term for assault while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Following their pleas of not guilty, Magistrate (Mrs) S.K. Matepo released the defendants on bail of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Matepo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2021, for further hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Police Killed My Son's Dream Of Becoming A Lawyer - FRSC Official
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights How Police Invaded My House, Arrested My Wife's Cousin– Seun Kuti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel 625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
#EndSARS Over 70 Corpses Of #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos Unclaimed – Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad