Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys

Ahmed had on Sunday tweeted the congratulatory message which also blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his poor handling of the abduction of Chibok girls in 2014.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, has been exposed for posting fake news alleging that the European Union commended the President for the release and safe return of the 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Ahmed had on Sunday tweeted the congratulatory message which also blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his poor handling of the abduction of Chibok girls in 2014.

Bashir Ahmed with Buhari.

The tweet read, “We commend President Buhari for the swiftness and efficiency with which the lads were rescued from their abductors. Such swiftness would have made all the difference had such occurred in 2014 when schoolgirls were similarly abducted from their school - EU Human Rights Forum.”

The post which has garnered 361 retweets and 1, 900 likes has been found to be false by SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters found out that the purported EUHRF and Mr. Cullen’s designation do not exist and definitely have no affiliation to the European Union.

SaharaReporters Media

Angered by this falsehood, Nigerians lambasted Ahmed on social media.

This is not the first time a media aide to the President would be caught posting fake news or misrepresenting facts.

Last week, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, apologised for claiming only 10 schoolboys were abducted in Katsina.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics IPOB Dares Nigerian Government, Says No Going Back On Formation Of Security Outfit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Flays Yekini Nabena Over Claim North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel 625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Repentant Bandits Helped To Secure Kankara Schoolboys Release —Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
#EndSARS Over 70 Corpses Of #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos Unclaimed – Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Dares Nigerian Government, Says No Going Back On Formation Of Security Outfit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad