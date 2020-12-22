Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said some criminal elements are planning to carry out violent attacks on public places during the Christmas season.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman for the DSS, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Afunanya, the attacks are to be executed with the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

He asked Nigerians to be on the alert, saying the agency was taking steps to prevent such attacks from happening across the country.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places, including key and vulnerable points during the Yuletide season.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.

“On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.”

Afunanya provided emergency response numbers which he asked Nigerians to take advantage of.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support,” he said.

“Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.”

In the past, there have bombings and attacks by insurgents on Christmas Day.

For instance, On December 25, 2011, there were a series of bomb attacks and shootings in Madalla, Niger State; Jos, Plateau State; and Gadaka and Damaturu in Yobe State, which reportedly left 41 people dead. The terrorist group, Boko Haram, later claimed responsibility for the attacks.