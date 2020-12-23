12 Dead, 25 Injured Along Kaduna-Abuja Road

The commissioner attributed the accident to speeding, road defects, and drivers' non-compliance with traffic rules.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has said 12 persons have died while 25 others were injured on Kaduna-Abuja Road after a fatal accident.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The commissioner attributed the accident to speeding, road defects, and drivers' non-compliance with traffic rules. 

Aruwan said a crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies mutilated and trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer.

The statement reads, "Twelve (12) persons were killed in the crash, with 25 injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Several livestock also perished in the accident. 

"The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, today led extensive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic. 

"The scene of the crash has been cleared up, and security agencies have ensured there is normal movement of traffic along the route."

He said the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness over the fatal accident, adding that he had also commiserated with the families of the deceased

The commissioner further quoted the governor as enjoining citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices like speeding, overloading, reckless driving and driving against the flow of traffic, which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.

