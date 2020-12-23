200 Couples Tie The Knot In Anambra Mass Wedding Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

About 5,000 people from around the world gathered to join the festivities and celebrate as the 200 new couples got married.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Hundreds of couples were married in a mass wedding on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, Uzoakwa, Ihiala, Anambra State despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus virus.

Speaking at the event, Most Reverend Michael Ukpong described a proper marriage as one that shows unity in Christ and the church.

He reminded the couples that the union is a journey of no-return and therefore, they should abide by the promises made to each other. He urged the grooms to love their wives and implored the brides to obey and respect their husbands.

Anambra State Governor’s wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, represented by the Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihiala Local Government Area, Mr. Jude Obiwuru, described the wedding as a great thing aimed at channelling the minds of the couples to raising Godly children.

