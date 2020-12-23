Adamawa Monarch Suggests Ways To End Herdsmen-Farmers Clash

The monarch promised to work to end drug abuse and herders/farmers’ clashes in this area on Wednesday when he received a staff of office which was presented to him by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

The King of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa State, Daniel Shaga Ismaila, has highlighted ways to tackle herders/farmers’ clashes in his domain.

King of Bachama Kingdom Daniel Shaga Ismaila

The Hama Bachama pledged to work with the government to ensure eternal peace between herders and farmers in the area.

He said, "No community or society can claim to truly develop while avoiding or refusing to accommodate others, and without embracing diversity and inclusiveness.

“We have enjoyed relative peace and for quite some time now because of the strategy of continuous engagement and dialogue adopted by the state government.

“Frequent and regular dialogue between farmers and herders and between the leadership of farmers and herders and committed involvement of government and the security and peace reconciliation committee are paying off.

"Our kingdom will therefore continue to support every peace initiative to implement solutions and strategies agreed upon until we are able to stabilise and enjoy sustainable peace.

"I have plans to collaborate with government agencies saddled with the duty to control the demand and supply of narcotics to find acceptable ways of curtailing it."

Ismaila, a former employee of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, is the 29th Hama Bachama. He was appointed on July 27, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Honest Stephen Irmiya, who died a week earlier.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

