ASUU Will Resume Strike If Govt Fails To Fulfil Its Promises – UNILORIN Chapter

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin, Kwara State chapter has said the union will embark on another strike if the Nigerian government reneges on its promises which informed the suspension of its latest industrial action.

ASUU had on Wednesday suspended its nine-month-old strike after a series of meetings with the Nigerian government.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Chairman of the University of Ilorin chapter of the union, Ajao Moyosore, said the suspension of the strike is only conditional and there is every possibility of another strike if the other demands are not met by the government.

He said, "There are other demands yet to be met but the government has given timelines at which these things are going to be met and that's why we are suspending the strike. That's why we are saying that if those conditions are not met after some time, we'll embark on another strike without any warning."

Speaking on the issue of school resumption, Moyosore said it was not within the powers of ASUU to determine that.

He added that the Senate of each school determines the academic activities of their institution.

"The strike, as far as we are concerned, is suspended. It is left for universities or the government to determine when they want to open the schools; that is not within the mandate of ASUU. It is for the Federal Government to decide that," he added.

Its National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, had announced the development during a briefing of the union in Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the prolonged strike by the university lecturers would be called off before January 15, 2020.