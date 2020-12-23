Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler, 15 Others In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

Suspected bandits on Monday night abducted the village head of Kaigar Malamai in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside 15 others.

According to Katsina Post, the gunmen in their numbers stormed the village around midnight on Monday and operated for several hours after which they left with the victims.

“They invaded our village, Unguwar Malamai, around 11:45pm and began shooting sporadically.

“They abducted 16 people, including the village head, Maiunguwa Kabir, six housewives, three young girls and six children.

“At that time, three of the gunmen forced one man to take them to the residence of his elder brother, using his motorcycle, which he did. Two of them went into the house and the other one who stood at the entrance asked the man to run away.

“When he left the place, he ran towards some security operatives and told them what was happening in the village, but instead of them to go and confront the gunmen, they asked the man to stay with them till day break,” a villager said.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.