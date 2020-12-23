Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler, 15 Others In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

The gunmen in their numbers stormed the village around midnight on Monday and operated for several hours after which they left with the victims.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Suspected bandits on Monday night abducted the village head of Kaigar Malamai in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside 15 others.

According to Katsina Post, the gunmen in their numbers stormed the village around midnight on Monday and operated for several hours after which they left with the victims.

“They invaded our village, Unguwar Malamai, around 11:45pm and began shooting sporadically.

“They abducted 16 people, including the village head, Maiunguwa Kabir, six housewives, three young girls and six children.

“At that time, three of the gunmen forced one man to take them to the residence of his elder brother, using his motorcycle, which he did. Two of them went into the house and the other one who stood at the entrance asked the man to run away.

“When he left the place, he ran towards some security operatives and told them what was happening in the village, but instead of them to go and confront the gunmen, they asked the man to stay with them till day break,” a villager said.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. They were released about a week later. 

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits In North-West Stockpile 70 AK-47 rifles, 191 Dane Guns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Confirms Gunmen Kidnapped Another Quarry Worker In Ibadan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Senior Police Officers Aided Escape Of 100 Robbery Suspects In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News I'm After Justice Not To Smear Deeper Life's Image, Says Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits In North-West Stockpile 70 AK-47 rifles, 191 Dane Guns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Residents Panic, Flee As Hoodlums Take Over Ibadan Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Syndicate In ABU Issuing Fake Certificates To Students, Workers tell VC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics Only God Can Effectively Supervise Nigeria-Niger Border –Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad