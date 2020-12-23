Computer Programmer Arrested By DSS Over #ENDSARS Tweet Released After 40 Days

SaharaReporters gathered that Imoleayo was granted bail on Wednesday, 40 days after he was whisked away from his house in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

A computer programmer, Michael Imoleayo, who was arrested on November 13, 2020 for supporting the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation has been released.

SaharaReporters gathered that Imoleayo was granted bail on Wednesday, 40 days after he was whisked away from his house in Abuja.

Michael Imoleayo

Though Michael was not on the streets of Abuja during the #EndSARS protest in the city, his tweets showed that he had been openly critical of bad governance in Nigeria and was in support of the protest.

According to his wife, Titilayo, about 20 armed men were at their house around 2:30am, interrogated the computer programmer and took him away.

Recalling how her husband was taken away, she said, "The footsteps sounded like people matching in twos. I peeped from the window, but I didn't notice the uniform at first, I just saw men with guns. Michael woke up when they came as the dogs were barking.”

Titilayo said her husband blew his whistle to inform the whole compound about the development.

"When he blew the whistle, the armed men said from outside, 'You people should not try anything funny, you are outnumbered, just calm down, we are here for questioning.

"We switched on the light and peeped again, we saw that there were up to 20 armed men in our compound.

"They spoke to us again, then one of them tore our window net with his gun. The window was half open. He pointed the gun inside from the burglarproof. He said, 'You guys should just come out, we are not here to harm you. If you don't come out, we are going to fire.

"When we got outside, the soldiers, who were dressed in camouflage, had surrounded the whole house. 

"One of the men in plain clothes was on the two-seater very close to my husband; he was telling him things. I tried to move closer to hear what he was saying but two of those armed men came in between us and pointed the gun at me to tell me to move back,” she said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Bribe-seeking Policemen Strip Driver Naked, Vandalise Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion After Jos Bombing, Nigerian Government Ranks Worst Government In World
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Comeuppance Of All Rapists By Tochukwu Ezukanma
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Dramatic Photos Show Poverty–Ravaged Community Where Chevron Gas Explosion Took Place In Bayelsa
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Danish Authorities Tweak Eritrea Human Rights Report To Avoid Refugee Responsibilities-UK Refugee Expert
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News I Was Either Charmed Or Brainwashed, Nigerian 90-Day Fiancé Star Blasts Older US Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Cult Members Invade Lagos Market, Kill Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, Son, Grandson Arrested For Murder Of Kidnapper In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Touch $20,000 You Made From Abducted Leah Sharibu’s Plight, Garba Shehu Replies Omokri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Reno Omokri Vows To Give Presidential Aide $20,000 To Sleep In Troubled Nigerian Town
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun Land Grabbers Kill Housewife, Motorcyclist For Rituals
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Egypt Egypt Govt Detains Dubai-bound Nigerian Passengers In Cairo Airport
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad