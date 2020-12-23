Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly shot dead a Corp member and abducted others along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The corps members were reportedly attacked on their way from Ede NYSC Orientation Camp, Osun State, and were heading home when they were attacked.

The number of abducted corps members have yet to be ascertained as police, and NYSC authorities have not commented on the incident.

The deceased corps member's body has been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital in Niger State.

He was said to be a graduate of English Language from the Federal University, Gashua.

“INNALILLAHI WA INNA'ILAIHI RAJI'UN.

We heavy heart and total submission to the Will of Almighty Allah, we lost Suleiman Yusuf Bomoi go ( Waleed), he was shot dead by unknown gunmen on his way back to Potiskum from NYSC camp Osun State. Allah Ya jiqanka da gafara, Allah Ya bamu hakuri rashinka," a friend of the deceased, Ibrahim Bulama Lamba, said.