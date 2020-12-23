Father, Son, Grandson Arrested For Murder Of Kidnapper In Kano

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

A 50-year-old man, Adamu Musa, his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule, have been arrested for allegedly killing a man suspected to be a kidnapper and his daughter at Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State. 

The suspects were accused of attacking the deceased with machetes and bamboo sticks on August 26. They reportedly invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his daughter Harira Kabiru. 

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Mr Musa had confessed “to have directed his three sons and grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper".

Operation Puff Adder who arrested the suspects on Saturday, about 119 days after the incident, said “investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation.”

