I Was Either Charmed Or Brainwashed, Nigerian 90-Day Fiancé Star Blasts Older US Wife

Usman confirmed he had sent Lisa divorce papers.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Usman Umar, also known as SojaBoy, and America's Lisa Hamme have been having problems in their relationship for more than six months and are now officially getting divorced.

According to InTouch, Usman confirmed he had sent Lisa divorce papers.

He said, “Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served papers last week and she doesn't want to accept it."

He added that his lawyer tried to communicate with Lisa, but she "cut the call."

Usman, 30, also said that his life had improved since breaking up with Lisa, describing how "happy" he was "without the drama."

Also, in a post on Instagram, the rapper thanked God for setting him free as he said he was either brainwashed or charmed by his estranged wife.

He wrote, “Is either I was brainwashed or I was charmed by this woman, look at my mum and brother’s faces, they were all not happy but I keep on going. Thanks to almighty for setting ME free (sic)."

Lisa and Usman’s relationship began on the Internet, where they spoke for nine months before getting engaged.

The rapper then proposed to the 53-year-old Pennsylvania native with the intention of marrying her in Nigeria, despite never seeing her in person.

Their meeting and subsequent marriage played out on Season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

 

Fans witnessed Lisa winning over Usman's traditional family and their near breakup, before the pair tied the knot in a small civil ceremony.

Saharareporters, New York

