Impersonators Can’t Suspend Amaechi, Others – APC

The National Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the purported suspension of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and two others as members of the party.

Amaechi was controversially expelled on Monday by the Igo Aguma-led faction of the Rivers State APC barely two days after the latter was suspended alongside Magnus Abe, a rival to the Nigerian minister.

They were suspended by the Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula state caretaker committee.

In a letter signed by Dare Oketade, Head, Legal Services of the APC National Caretaker Committee, the party said the suspension of Amaechi was carried out by impersonators who should not be taken seriously.

The letter read, “The attention of the party has been drawn, through the social and print media to the purported suspension of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Sen. Andrew Uchendu and the purported expulsion of Chief Hon. Victor Giadom respectively as members of the party in Rivers State by some so-called ward executives of the party.

“We have checked through our records at the national secretariat and found out that these persons are not officers of the party in Rivers State. I am therefore directed by the National Chairman, His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, to notify you, for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress is led by the Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, who was duly sworn in at the national secretariat of the party on the 11th of December 2020 by virtue of the National Executive Committee directives issued at its 8th December 2020 meeting held at the council chamber at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“By the above, I wish to draw you and other party members in Rivers State to consequent impersonation both within the constitution of our party and the laws of Nigeria (sic).

“It is therefore in the interest of the general public and our members in Rivers State that I am further directed to notify you that all actions purportedly taken by those ward executives, unknown to the national headquarters of the party, and you in the name of the All Progressives Congress are null and void and of no moment.

“The party will henceforth not tolerate any acts which are calculated to disparage the leaders of the party or bring the party to ridicule for whatever motivation. May we also bring to your notice that the party has set up a reconciliation committee led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to embark on the reconciliation of members in the South-South region of our party. We therefore urge you and other aggrieved members to approach this committee to ventilate your grievances, if any.

“The party will not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary measures should any member of the party in Rivers State continue to take steps in impersonating the recognised state caretaker committee led by Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula or any of his local government or ward executives.”