Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview

The Ogun State Government has sacked an executive member of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Aisha Olufunke Ajibola, for talking about the welfare of members of the association in a radio interview.

The nurse who worked at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital was sacked on November 25, 2020.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Ajibola described the termination of her appointment by OOUTH management for speaking out against injustice as victimisation.

She said, “I never had any misunderstanding with anyone during that period because I earnestly discharged my duties. I was surprised that I am now being subjected to various physical, psychological and financial assaults by Mrs Enaholo, Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) and Mr Awoyomi A. A., Director of Administration (DA), over the nursing association matter that required justice.

“Everything was fine before I became the unit NANNM treasurer, state UGONSA (University Graduates of Nursing Science Association) secretary and unit chairman. Immediately I was elected as unit NANNM treasurer and on assumption of office, handing over was done but without any documents like income and expenditure book, vouchers and imprest book.

“Then I requested for them, but after that time, they took me as an enemy and treated me badly, which prompted me to petition Mrs Ogundein for threatening to slap me. Then, I was removed from the nurses’ WhatsApp platform on the 23rd of August 2019, thereby cutting me off from other members who voted for me because I complained about not being allowed to ask questions after enduring three and a half hours in a meeting in which DDNS Enaholo and CNO Adekambi were shouting at me.

“All my life, justice for nurses is what I have always agitated for, and that has put me in danger and in their black book. The National NANNM president was invited and he instructed the DDNS Enaholo, state NANNM chairman, Mrs Solarin and unit NANNM chairman, Mrs Ogundehin, to return me to OOUTH nurses’ WhatsApp platform. But since the 22nd of April, 2020 that the president has instructed them to do that, they have refused to do so till now.

“The victimisation continued after DDNS Enaholo threatened me for agitating for justice for our nurses and directed some elders to call my husband to warn me to keep shut on CNO case, but my husband did not accept to suppress my good intentions for nurses.

“Going forward, in September and October 2020, I decided to defend Nurse Prince Tega, who was being victimised for partaking in a legitimate strike action called by the Nigeria Labour Congress and NANNM. I tried to beg the NANNM unit to intervene in the matter and free Prince.

“On 5th October, I was invited for an online radio interview programmme on our own radio station, Nurses Arise Radio, about my activism and unionism life and my impact in people's lives. Tega's issue was raised and I said the truth about his case for justice to reign though I was still recuperating from a surgical operation.

“I was surprised to be given a query letter on 3rd November, 2020 by Mr A. A. Awoyomi, the Director of Administration, for granting an interview on the nurses’ online radio programme to discuss nurses’ association issues as they affect our members.”