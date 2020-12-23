Ondo Cancels Crossover Service, Reschedules Schools Resumption

It also postponed the resumption of schools in the state to Monday, January 18 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Ondo State Government has the cancelled crossover service by churches across the state ahead of the new year.

It also postponed the resumption of schools in the state to Monday, January 18 2021.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Chairman, Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said this in Akure, Vanguard reports.

Fatusi pointed out that the state was working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the pandemic's second wave. 

According to him, the committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually, to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19.

He said, "The federal government has stipulated that schools should be closed till January 18.
 
"The inter-ministerial committee decided that events, as regards the pandemic, should be watched. So, we want to observe and ensure that there is no active transmission within our system. 
"Primary and secondary schools will not be resuming on January 4; they will be resuming on January 18. That's the decision regarding the schools.
 
 "On the issue of religious services, note that there is a national curfew in place, and the principles of that curfew bind the state. Therefore, churches and mosques are not permitted to hold any service beyond 10:00 pm.
 
"Vigils are still strictly forbidden on any day until further notice. Churches and other religious services must operate at 50 per cent capacity and adhere to all measures that we have put in place for prevention. The same goes for event centres; they must comply with these principles. Our people must celebrate responsibly and celebrate safely."
 
Also speaking, the Health Commissioner, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, appealed to the media to support the government by seeing the war against Coronavirus as corporate responsibility and must do everything to educate, inform and sensitize the public about its dangers.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Didn't Shut Worship Centres Because It's Afraid Of Religious Leaders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown Not Enough To Curb COVID-19, Nigerian Nurses’ Association Tells Govt
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Four Children Tested Positive For COVID-19—SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Cases Projected To Reach 3680 By June 1
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerians In Chinese City, Wuhan, Get Financial Support From Government
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News I Was Either Charmed Or Brainwashed, Nigerian 90-Day Fiancé Star Blasts Older US Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Cult Members Invade Lagos Market, Kill Two
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, Son, Grandson Arrested For Murder Of Kidnapper In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Egypt Egypt Govt Detains Dubai-bound Nigerian Passengers In Cairo Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler, 15 Others In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How My Lawyer Misled Me To Plead Guilty— Nigerian Jailed For 17 years In US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad