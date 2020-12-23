Ondo Cancels Crossover Service, Reschedules Schools Resumption

Ondo State Government has the cancelled crossover service by churches across the state ahead of the new year.

It also postponed the resumption of schools in the state to Monday, January 18 2021.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Chairman, Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said this in Akure, Vanguard reports.

Fatusi pointed out that the state was working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the pandemic's second wave.

According to him, the committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually, to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19.



He said, "The federal government has stipulated that schools should be closed till January 18.



"The inter-ministerial committee decided that events, as regards the pandemic, should be watched. So, we want to observe and ensure that there is no active transmission within our system.

"Primary and secondary schools will not be resuming on January 4; they will be resuming on January 18. That's the decision regarding the schools.



"On the issue of religious services, note that there is a national curfew in place, and the principles of that curfew bind the state. Therefore, churches and mosques are not permitted to hold any service beyond 10:00 pm.



"Vigils are still strictly forbidden on any day until further notice. Churches and other religious services must operate at 50 per cent capacity and adhere to all measures that we have put in place for prevention. The same goes for event centres; they must comply with these principles. Our people must celebrate responsibly and celebrate safely."



Also speaking, the Health Commissioner, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, appealed to the media to support the government by seeing the war against Coronavirus as corporate responsibility and must do everything to educate, inform and sensitize the public about its dangers.

