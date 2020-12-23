Panic As Cult Members Invade Lagos Market, Kill Two

There has been tension at the Jakande Market, Ketu area of Lagos State, after hoodlums, believed to be cult members, invaded the market and killed two persons.

SaharaReporters learnt that the cult members hacked to death one bus conductor, identified as Kamarudeen Jeje, while another person, Musa Ishola, was killed in a similar fashion Olasupo Street, Alapere, Ketu.

File Photo

It was gathered that police officers from the Ketu division and Area H Command, Ogudu, later raided the market, arrested and detained 15 suspects for the killings.

According to police reports obtained by SaharaReporters, the cultists invaded the Jakande market around 10 am last Friday and committed the crime.

A police report from Ketu division reads, “Information was received that a group of hoodlums came out into Jakande Market, Ketu and attacked a bus conductor who was by name, Kamarudeen Jeje. They gave him machete cuts that led to his death.

“On receipt of this information, policemen moved to the scene, evacuated the corpse and raided the market and its environs, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects. An investigation is ongoing.”

Another police report from Alapere division, obtained by SaharaReporters, confirmed the murder of Ishola by the cult members.

The victim, 23-year-old, was dismembered by machetes and the murder spread panic around the area, making residents and traders desert the whole environment.

“One Musa Ishola of Olasupo Street was murdered by suspected cultists. He was aged 23 years old. He was cut with machetes and died. The police patrol team went to the scene, and the whole area has been deserted. The corpse was deposited at the General hospital mortuary, Ikorodu for an autopsy.”

Apart from the Ketu area, as the New Year draws near, cult-related activities have also intensified in Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Ojota, Fadeyi, Ojo and Alaba areas of the state with many killings in recent times.