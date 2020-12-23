Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained that the reason why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano had nothing to do with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Kwankwaso, in a statement signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, said Sanusi was dethroned by Ganduje because of the latter’s inferiority complex and not because of Jonathan.

The former governor added that Ganduje allegedly “harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano Traditional Institution”.

Kwankwaso said, “We know that Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the Emir, and we know that Gov Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano Traditional Institution; that was why he had to dethrone him.

“We also know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Senator Kwankwaso did in the state. And we are aware, for these reasons, Governor Ganduje was set, ab initio, to destroy the Kano Emirate. And Emir Sanusi II was marked to be the first victim.

“Let me also put on record that Emir Sanusi II was abducted and illegally dethroned by Governor Ganduje and his cohorts because of the Emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the state.

“Everyone knows that Ganduje’s desperation to obtain the $1.8 billion loan and the former Emir’s criticism of the loan was what fuelled the illegal removal of Emir Sanusi II; it had nothing to do with former President Jonathan.

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Governor Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that would not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people."

SaharaReporters, New York

