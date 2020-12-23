Reno Omokri Vows To Give Presidential Aide $20,000 To Sleep In Troubled Nigerian Town

On on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri said the president should either resign or be impeached since he had failed in his constitutional duty to secure the country and now putting the country’s security in the hands of God.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide on Digital and New Media, Reno Omokri, has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement that only God could effectively secure the Nigerian border with Niger Republic.

Buhari made the statement on Tuesday, saying the 1,400 kilometres of border Nigeria shares with Niger Republic could only be “effectively supervised by God”.

Reno Omokri

On on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri said the president should either resign or be impeached since he had failed in his constitutional duty to secure the country and now putting the country’s security in the hands of God.

“In any other country, when a President publicly admits that he can no longer police his nation’s borders, he will resign or be removed,” Omokri tweeted. "How can a President, whose main job is to protect the territorial integrity of a nation, abdicate that responsibility to God? #Buhari has to go!”

In another tweet backed with a video, Omokri vowed to give a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, a substantial sum of $20,000 if he could sleep for a night without security at Kware, Sokoto State or Koshobe, Borno State.


The former presidential aide threw the challenge at the current presidential aide following the latter’s claims that Nigeria was now safe under President Muhammadu Buhari.


Both Kware and Koshobe are known to be strongholds of bandits and terrorists respectively.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Lobbying Federal Lawmakers To Impeach Buhari – House Of Reps Caucus Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Only God Can Effectively Supervise Nigeria-Niger Border –Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Financial Times Knocks Buhari Government, Says Nigeria Close To Becoming Failed State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Impersonators Can’t Suspend Amaechi, Others – APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News I Was Either Charmed Or Brainwashed, Nigerian 90-Day Fiancé Star Blasts Older US Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Cult Members Invade Lagos Market, Kill Two
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, Son, Grandson Arrested For Murder Of Kidnapper In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Egypt Egypt Govt Detains Dubai-bound Nigerian Passengers In Cairo Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler, 15 Others In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How My Lawyer Misled Me To Plead Guilty— Nigerian Jailed For 17 years In US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad