Reno Omokri Vows To Give Presidential Aide $20,000 To Sleep In Troubled Nigerian Town

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide on Digital and New Media, Reno Omokri, has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement that only God could effectively secure the Nigerian border with Niger Republic.

Buhari made the statement on Tuesday, saying the 1,400 kilometres of border Nigeria shares with Niger Republic could only be “effectively supervised by God”.

On on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri said the president should either resign or be impeached since he had failed in his constitutional duty to secure the country and now putting the country’s security in the hands of God.

“In any other country, when a President publicly admits that he can no longer police his nation’s borders, he will resign or be removed,” Omokri tweeted. "How can a President, whose main job is to protect the territorial integrity of a nation, abdicate that responsibility to God? #Buhari has to go!”

In another tweet backed with a video, Omokri vowed to give a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, a substantial sum of $20,000 if he could sleep for a night without security at Kware, Sokoto State or Koshobe, Borno State.

I Will Pay Garba Shehu, @GarShehu, $20,000 If He Will Spend a Night in Kware or Koshobe To Prove His Claim That #Buhari Has Secured Nigeria. The Money Will Be Paid To The Umpire @DeleMomodu



Please retweet until Garba and the @NGRPresident see this#ProveThatNigeriaIsSecure pic.twitter.com/oFUXLVABJk — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 23, 2020

The former presidential aide threw the challenge at the current presidential aide following the latter’s claims that Nigeria was now safe under President Muhammadu Buhari.

If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I wonât touch it with a long. Please keep âyour USD20000â. https://t.co/zn4NC24L9X — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 23, 2020

Both Kware and Koshobe are known to be strongholds of bandits and terrorists respectively.