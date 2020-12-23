Two Nigerians Arrested With 3, 000 Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine In India

The two Nigerians, one of which is Emmanuel Micheal, was also suspected to be in possession of fake international passports.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

Two Nigerians have been arrested alongside a woman, in Bengaluru, India, after they were found with 3,000 ecstasy pills and cocaine. 

The two Nigerians, one of which is Emmanuel Micheal, was also suspected to be in possession of fake international passports. 

The trio was arrested on drug peddling charges received from the Netherlands and Ethiopia through postal parcel service for distribution. 

In a statement released by the Central Agency, a team of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), officials had arrested Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael when they arrived to collect the parcels at the Foreign Post Office last Friday. 

According to the statement, a total of 3,000 yellow and grey-coloured ecstasy pills, weighing 610 gm were hidden in table cloth layers in the parcels.

The NCB team also recovered 235 grams of cocaine concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box from another parcel.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and perception and induces feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

