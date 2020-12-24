BREAKING: Bandits Attack Commercial Bus In Katsina, Abduct All Passengers

The attack occurred along Shimfida to Gurbin Baure road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly attacked a commercial bus in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting all passengers.

According to Katsina Post, the attack occurred along Shimfida to Gurbin Baure road.

The number of passengers on the bus is yet to be known.

The attack comes two days after gunmen abducted a traditional leader and 15 others at a community in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

Many cases of banditry and kidnapping have been recorded in the state. Katsina is President Muhammadu Buhari's home state.
 

