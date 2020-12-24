BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town

Boko Haram terrorists are currently in Garkida town in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A desperate resident of the town who managed to escape to the bush told SaharaReporters that the "town had been invaded".

There was however no official confirmation of the attack from authorities as at the time of filing this report.

Boko Haram has a history of causing violence in Adamawa State.

On April 29, 2019, Boko Haram fighters killed 21 people when they stormed Kuda village in Adamawa, setting houses on fire.

Militants in four trucks flanked by gunmen on motorbikes went into the village, shooting indiscriminately as they moved.

Many people were feared killed Monday, April 6, 2020 when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kirchinga in the Madagali Local Government Area of the state, looting shops and destroying houses.