Gunmen Attack Benue Council Chairman, Kill Three Policemen, Two Others

Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, Chairman of the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing three policemen and two civilians.

Gunmen

She, however, said Atera was not hurt in the incident.

Reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom described the incident as an assassination attempt on the council boss.

In a statement by Terver Akase, his spokesman, Ortom asked security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement read, “Governor Ortom commiserates with families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Atera’s house and states that their killers will not escape justice.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

