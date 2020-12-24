Kankara Schoolboys' ‘Rescue’ Was Christmas Gift To Nigerians - Defence Minister

Magashi added that Nigerians should pray for the troops, who by reason of their call to duty, would not be able to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (retd.), has said that the purported rescue of over 300 Kankara Government Secondary Schoolboys in Katsina State by the military was a Christmas gift to Nigerians.

Magashi added that Nigerians should pray for the troops, who by reason of their call to duty, would not be able to celebrate Christmas with their families and lo Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi Nigerian Army ved ones.

 

Bandits, who were armed with guns and riding on motorbikes had invaded the school two Fridays ago, abducting over 300 schoolboys.

The Boko Haram terrorists had later claimed responsibility for the incident, before the boys were later rescued, six days after some ransoms had allegedly been paid.

The minister stated in his Christmas and New Year message, as released by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, that the rescue was a Christmas gift to Nigerians.

Magashi said, "There is the need for peaceful co-existence, unity and peace especially as the country is fighting insurgency, banditry and kidnapping among other criminal tendencies.

"The season is the reason to turn to God in fervent prayer to crown the sacrifices of our fighting forces to attain maximum victory over the adversaries."

He further stated in the release, "While giving kudos to the troops who by reason of their call to duty, will not be able to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones, the minister assured them that the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, will not allow their sacrifices to go unrewarded.

"Magashi therefore noted that the least appreciation Nigerians can show to the nation's soldiers who are fighting patriotically so that the citizens can sleep with their eyes closed, even when they themselves can't afford to sleep, is to pray for them and be security conscious at this auspicious time.

"He thanked the leadership of the services and heads of security agencies and their civilian counterparts for the rescue and return of the kidnapped students in Kankara, Katsina State.

"He described the operation that culminated in bringing back the kidnapped children as unprecedented in denying the kidnappers freedom of action, saying that such victory over the adversaries is the most beautiful Christmas and New Year special gift to the nation."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Kano Businessman, Burn Police Vehicle
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Benue Council Chairman, Kill Three Policemen, Two Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Military, Customs Officers, Others Involved In Special Operation Groan Over Unpaid Seven Months’ Salary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Oyo Lawmaker's Sister, Demand N20m Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Village Head, Son Killed, Wife Kidnapped In Fresh Bandits’ Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ransom For Kidnapped Katsina Boys Was Paid In Three Tranches—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Knocked For Sharing Pandemic Relief Materials As Christmas Gifts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad