The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested negative for COVID-19.

He broke the news during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The development comes about two weeks after the governor contracted the novel disease and thereafter went into isolation.

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu tests negative for COVID-19. Now out of isolation,” his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced on Thursday afternoon.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, had announced on December 12 that the Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19.

As the country faces a second wave of the virus, Sanwo-Olu on Friday banned all forms of parties, carnivals and clubbing in the state till further notice.

The governor, in a statement, also imposed a curfew from midnight to 4am daily.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘no mask no entry’ must be enforced by all public places: offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on,” he had said.

Sanwo-Olu joined other governors including Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had tested positive for the virus and recovered.