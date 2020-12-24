Sanwo-Olu Tests Negative For COVID-19

He broke the news during a press briefing on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested negative for COVID-19.

He broke the news during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The development comes about two weeks after the governor contracted the novel disease and thereafter went into isolation.

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu tests negative for COVID-19. Now out of isolation,” his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced on Thursday afternoon.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, had announced on December 12 that the Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19.

As the country faces a second wave of the virus, Sanwo-Olu on Friday banned all forms of parties, carnivals and clubbing in the state till further notice.

The governor, in a statement, also imposed a curfew from midnight to 4am daily.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘no mask no entry’ must be enforced by all public places: offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on,” he had said.

Sanwo-Olu joined other governors including Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had tested positive for the virus and recovered. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH More Killer Viruses Will Emerge After COVID-19, Pose Threat To Humanity -- Expert
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Cancels Crossover Service, Reschedules Schools Resumption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ekiti Reduces Churches, Mosques' Services To Once Weekly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Resident Allegedly Contacts Monkeypox After Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ransom For Kidnapped Katsina Boys Was Paid In Three Tranches—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Knocked For Sharing Pandemic Relief Materials As Christmas Gifts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad