Students Will Embark On Mass Protest If Varsity Lecturers Resume Strike –NANS

ASUU had on Wednesday suspended its nine-month-old strike conditionally after a lot of foot-dragging in negotiations between the Nigerian government and the lecturers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said its members would embark on a mass protest if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should resume its recently suspended strike.

ASUU had on Wednesday suspended its nine-month-old strike conditionally after a lot of foot-dragging in negotiations between the Nigerian government and the lecturers.

Sunday Asefon

See Also Education ASUU Will Resume Strike If Govt Fails To Fulfil Its Promises – UNILORIN Chapter 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Its president, Biodun Ogunyemi, however, warned that the union would resume the industrial action without notice if the government failed to meet its part of the agreement.

But in an interview with Punch on Thursday, NANS President, Sunday Asefon, said it was embarrassing and ridiculous for ASUU to threaten a fresh strike after many months of shutting down schools.

He also urged the Nigerian government to be committed to fulfilling its agreement with ASUU while the union must be wary to go on strike.

Asefon said, “It is a slap on us for ASUU to say they are calling off the strike conditionally. If they call it off conditionally, we will also put on hold our plan to engage the Nigerian government and ASUU on a mass action. But if they also resume their strike, we will also go to the streets, if that is the only language they understand, we will speak it to them.”

‌The NANS president, however, said, “Never again should we have a repeat of this strike and stakeholders must make commitments to ensure that this ugly scenario does not repeat itself. ASUU must seek to exhaust every window of alternative resolution before deciding on industrial actions."

He also canvassed for inclusion of students in future negotiations between ASUU and the Nigerian government.

“Future negotiations must involve students' representatives as we believe this will bring a sense of urgency to the table as the parties will be compelled to understand that students across the country are the grass when the elephants of ASUU and the Nigerian government fight," Asefon said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education College Expels Three Final-Year Students For Gang-raping Colleague
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Niger Delta Students Protest Killing Of 16-Year-Old Colleague By Cultists
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education The Dress Code Status Quo Remains, Says UI DVC As ISI Is Reopened
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME For Going Public, 'Victims' Of Akanu Ibiam Poly Sex-For-Marks Scandal Face Death Threats
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Govt Must Pay N50billion Before We Can Suspend Strike, Says ASUU
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education ERC: Nigerian Govt Deceitful In Negotiations With ASUU
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ransom For Kidnapped Katsina Boys Was Paid In Three Tranches—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Oyo Lawmaker's Sister, Demand N20m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How My 48-Year-Old Father Sexually Molested Me For Two Years - 16-Year-Old Girl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Kano Businessman, Burn Police Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "His Party Brought Woes To Nigeria"—Obaseki's Ex-Aide Attacks Pastor Bakare For Praising Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad