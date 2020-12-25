Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Garkida Town

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has condemned the Boko Haram attack on Garkida town in the Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the governor's Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikow, states that Boko Haram terrorists attacked Garkida on Thursday, causing the death of two civilians, including a five-year-old.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Fintiri sympathised with residents of Garkida over the unfortunate Christmas Eve attack, calling on security agencies to do more to stop attacks in the state.

Governor Fintiri, who regretted the appalling attack on innocent civilians, said everyone must be involved to confront the problem.

Fintiri described the attack as outrageous and an affront on the people of Adamawa and all humanity.

“This latest cowardly attack on Garkida town is yet another desperate action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

“Let me reassure Adamawa residents that this latest cowardly attack on Garkida would not go without severe consequences.

"I stand with Garkida community in this difficult time, and will continue to support the military's efforts to ensure peace, security and justice for the people," the statement read.