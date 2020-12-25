Five Feared Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Church In Chibok

The incident occurred on Thursday when the attackers also burnt down many houses, cars, and motorcycles in the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

At least five people were killed and many wounded when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria Church (Church of the Brethren) at Pemi village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source told SaharaReporters that the gunmen set the church on fire and waited until it burnt down before they left.

He said the terrorists struck around 6 pm, though information about the incident did not reach the military until 9pm.

Photo of one of the deceased

The source added that fleeing villagers spent the night out in the cold till this morning.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen also invaded Debro community, shooting sporadically.

The attack comes exactly a year after six people were killed and three wounded by Boko Haram insurgents in Kwaaagilim village, also in Chibok Local Government Area.

More than 40,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terror activities in the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

