Gunmen Kill Two Naval Men At Kogi Checkpoint

On Wednesday, Gunmen attacked a military checkpoint in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State and killed two personnel of the Nigerian Navy.

It was gathered that the naval men were attacked around 7 pm while resuming for duty at the checkpoint in Okene.

The gunmen, numbering about seven, got to the checkpoint and were said to have opened fire on the naval personnel on duty.

When they were done, the source escaped from the checkpoint and sped off to avoid being apprehended.

The Chairman of the local government council, Abdulmumin Muhammad, confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement, issued by the office of the special adviser to the chairman, said the naval personnel were five in number and were resuming for duty when they were attacked.

“Two officers have been confirmed dead, and two were injured and currently receiving treatment in hospital. One officer escaped unhurt,” the statement said.

When Punch contacted the Public Relation Officer of the Navy, Aidi Simi said, “My command will get to you shortly; we are trying to take charge of the situation.”

He had yet to get back as of the time of filing this report.