Lagos Workers Arrested On Christmas Day For Diverting Company Goods

Two workers in a Lagos State-based company, Francis Obeya and Emanuel Abah, have been arrested by the police in Ogun State on Christmas Day, while stealing and escaping with the company’s goods.

The two suspects were apprehended by the Ogbere division of the Ogun State Police Command after the company called the police.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

He said, “Two men, Francis Obeya, 26; and Emmanuel Abah, 21; were on the early hours of Friday, December 25, 2020, arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while fleeing with a motorcycle belonging to their employer's company.

“The suspects were arrested following a distress call received from a Lagos-based company at the command's control room that a dispatch rider with the company was sent to deliver certain goods to a client, but he went away with the goods and the motorcycle. Information further revealed that the said rider was heading towards Shagamu, Ore Road.

“Upon the information, policemen along that axis were duly mobilised to be on the lookout for the motorcycle. Around 12:30am, policemen attached to Ogbere division sighted the motorcycle at J4 area with two occupants and they were promptly arrested.

“The two suspects are currently being detained at the station. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command which is the jurisdiction of the crime.”