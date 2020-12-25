New Deputy Inspectors General Of Police Deployed To Head Departments

Following the recent promotion of senior police officers by the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of five (5) newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police to oversee Departments of the Force, whose former heads retired recently after the completion of their service years.

The promoted senior officers, according to a statement from the Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, are DIG Usman Alkali Baba, who will now head the Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID); DIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB); DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT); DIG Joseph O. Egbunike, Department of Finance and Administration; and DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, FDC – Department of Training and Development.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charges them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.

All the postings and redeployments are with immediate effect.