New Deputy Inspectors General Of Police Deployed To Head Departments

All the postings and redeployments are with immediate effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

Following the recent promotion of senior police officers by the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of five (5) newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police to oversee Departments of the Force, whose former heads retired recently after the completion of their service years.

The promoted senior officers, according to a statement from the Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, are DIG Usman Alkali Baba, who will now head the Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID); DIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB); DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT); DIG Joseph O. Egbunike, Department of Finance and Administration; and DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, FDC – Department of Training and Development.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Twitter/toluogunlesi

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charges them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.

All the postings and redeployments are with immediate effect.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Senior Police Officers Aided Escape Of 100 Robbery Suspects In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Soldier, Civilian Killed In Oyo As Police Search For Abducted Indians
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Police IGP Idris Redeploys Imo State Commissioner Of Police, Others​
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Black Xmas: Gunmen Attack Ex-Militant Leader, Ogunbos In His Bayelsa Country Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Two Naval Men At Kogi Checkpoint
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso Loses Father
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Who Allegedly Killed Own Children Over Husband's Second Marriage Pleads Not Guilty
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion What Happened To Akufo-Addo? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Bleak Christmas: Widespread Hardship, High Cost Of Foodstuffs, Goods Mar Celebration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment Of Buhari Over Insecurity Will Amount To Abuse Of Power – Sagay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad