Oyo Governor, Makinde, Others Ignore COVID-19 Protocols At His 53rd Birthday Bash

The governor on Friday celebrated his 53rd birthday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday celebrated his birthday where COVID-19 protocols like use of face masks and maintaining social distancing were ignored.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Oyo State recorded 28 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 56 on Thursday.

The rising cases of COVID-19 in the country over the last few days have forced the government at various levels in the country to start taking precautions to curtail the spread of the virus.

This informed the decision of the Nigerian government to issue a new COVID-19 advisory to all states.

This advisory, among other things, called for the closure of schools for the next five weeks and ban on any gathering with over 50 people.

However, rather than prepare a guide on how the state can prevent the likely spread of the virus, the governor attended a birthday party organised for him at Saki.

Earlier on Thursday, Makinde, in his Christmas message to residents of the state, called for strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

“Some of such daunting challenges include the COVID-19-induced recession and the pandemic itself, which experts said has entered its second wave.

“Let me also use this opportunity to warn everyone as they go about celebrating Christmas; please continue to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines and continue to #OwnYourAction,” Makinde said.

