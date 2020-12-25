Three Nigerians To Be Deported From India Over ‘Fake Visa, Passport’

The police found Christopher Osinaka, 33; John Paul, 38; and Cynthia Ulunma 28, while the trio were “wandering on the Rama Park Road in Mohan Garden area.”\

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

Three Nigerians living in Dwarka, New Delhi will be deported as they could not show valid visas or passports for their stay in India, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

According to Siasat Daily, the police found Christopher Osinaka, 33; John Paul, 38; and Cynthia Ulunma 28, while the trio were “wandering on the Rama Park Road in Mohan Garden area.”\

They failed to show their visas and passports when asked to.

“In view of their violation of visa rules, they have been directed not to move out of the Sewa Sadan at Narela till arrangements are made for their deportation to their native country,” said Dwarka police chief, Santosh Kumar Meena.

Many Nigerians have been deported from India in recent months.

Earlier in November, three others were removed from the country for the same reasons.

Same Dwarka police chief, Santosh Kumar Meena, said on November 26 that during area patrol, Emmanuel Fearless, 40; Chigozie Mathias, 26 years; and Uchenna Ugwu, 24, were “found wandering at Dwarka More metro station.”

He said they also failed to present valid passports and/or visas and had been detained preparatory to their removal from India.

In the past year, many more have been so removed, some caught while trying to enter neighbouring Bangladesh from India, even as tens of others are languishing in Bangladeshi jails on charges ranging from illegal immigration to Internet fraud.

