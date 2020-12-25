UPDATED: Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community, Kill Policeman, Seven Others

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have killed eight people, including a policeman in Garkida, a town in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A security source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents stormed the community in several vehicles and motorcycles around 5pm on Friday, shooting indiscriminately, burning houses, cars and stealing cattle and camels.

Personnel of the Nigerian Army who were said to have engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle pulled back for reinforcement. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town

After the security operatives retreated, the insurgents were said to have moved into the town fully, setting many properties on fire.

The source said the policeman killed was in Garkida to celebrate Christmas with his family.

“Garkida was yesterday on fire. Eight persons have been confirmed dead and many houses, private cars and vehicles belonging to a construction firm, Triacta, were burnt by the gunmen,” the source said.

Garkida is one of the frequently attacked major towns in the northeastern state of Adamawa by Boko Haram insurgents.

In February, about 50 people were reportedly killed after gunmen invaded the town.