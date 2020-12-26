Biden Is A Fake President, Afghanistan Elections Far Better Than US 2020 Poll - Donald Trump

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump described Joe Biden as a “fake President”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

President Donald Trump on Saturday said a young military man working in Afghanistan told him that elections in the country were better than the 2020 US presidential poll.

He alleged that the electoral process was corrupt and described the Supreme Court as totally incompetent.

“If a Democrat presidential candidate had an election rigged and stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch and the Republicans do nothing, just want to let it pass. No fight!” Trump wrote.

“Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied on my campaign, colluded with Russia (and others), and got caught. Read the Horowitz Reports about Comey and McCabe. Even the fake news 
‪@nytimes‬ said 'bad'. They tried it all, and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election!

“The US Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive election fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute proof, but they don’t want to see it - No 'standing', they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”

SaharaReporters, New York

