BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Communities, Burn Churches In Borno

Many persons are feared dead as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday night attacked three communities in the Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

The villages attacked include Debiro, Tashan Alade and Tirgitu.

A source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents came in about 10 gun trucks and began to fire indiscriminately at anything within sight.

The gunmen burnt down two Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) churches, also known as Church of the Brethren, in Tashan Allade.

The attack came a few days after a similar incident occurred in Pemi, a ward in the Chibok Local Government Area of the state, where about eight people were killed.

