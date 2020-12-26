Buhari's Government Lacks Ideas To Tackle Insecurity – Yakasai

Yakasai noted that banditry kept rising because herdsmen and livestock keepers were left without livelihoods, so they took to kidnapping and robbing people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

A founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum and northern elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said his fear is that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government lacks ideas to deal with the problem of insecurity in the country.

Tank Yakasai

The nonagenarian, who is also a founding member of the Northern Elements Progressive Union, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters, in which he also noted that it was obvious that security agencies alone could not stem the tide of the insecurity ravaging the country.

He said, "It is a national problem and we need synergy. We have to team up. My fear is that there is no idea yet from the government as to how to deal with this problem. This is because we need every hand to be on deck, starting in the North with the attacks on herders and their livestock being stolen.

"When they have nothing to do, they become bandits. They rob people and steal money. Now it is growing bigger and bigger. We can solve the problem but it is beyond the ability of the security forces.

"So, if there is synergy and if the government can talk to the people, there will be a way forward."

Yakasai had last week also dared the All Progressives Congress to name a governor in the North-West region it claimed was behind the rising banditry and killings, so that Nigerians could deal with the person.

Yakasai had criticised the APC, noting that by not disclosing the governor's identity, the party was not helping the country. He said naming and bringing such a person to justice would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to engage in such.

