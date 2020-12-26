Gunmen Kidnap PFN Chairman, Wife At Kaduna Prayer Camp

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Emmanuel Bako, and his wife Cindy Bako, have been kidnapped by gunmen at a praying camp in Jema'a Local Government Area, Kaduna State. 

In a statement on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the cleric, his wife and one Douglas were attacked by unidentified men at the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi Road. 

Aruwan, however, said troops arrived at the location and pursued the kidnappers, who succeeded in kidnapping the victims.

The statement reads, "Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Cindy Bako, in Jema'a Local Government Area. 

"According to the report, unidentified gunmen attacked the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi Road. They fired sporadically, hitting a vehicle as can be seen in the attached pictures, before abducting Apostle Bako, his wife and one Mr Douglas from the camp. 

"Troops arrived at the location and pursued the kidnappers who were however able to escape with the victims."

