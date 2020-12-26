Lagos OPC Members Kill Man For Breaking Into Hotel Room During Lovers' Sex Romp

SaharaReporters learnt that the man was killed on the suspicion that he was a ritualist after he broke into a room in Grass Copper Hotel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command is currently on the trail of some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress who beat a man to death in FESTAC Town after the deceased broke into a hotel room. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the man was killed on the suspicion that he was a ritualist after he broke into a room in Grass Copper Hotel. 

According to a police report from the FESTAC Town division, the suspect broke into a room where a lover and his girlfriend had lodged. 

SaharaReporters gathered from an eyewitness that the lovers were reportedly having sex in the hotel room when the suspect broke in. 

"He was caught and handed over to some hotel guards. The guards in turn handed him over to the OPC members in the area. The lodger and his girlfriend were having sex and it was what attracted the intruder to break in. He was suspected to be a ritualist," the witness added. 

It was learnt that the OPC members, without recourse to the police, descended on the intruder and beat him until he became unconscious and died. 
He was thereafter rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead. 

The police report obtained by SaharaReporters stated that a bag containing some female clothes was recovered from the deceased. 

The report partly reads, "That today being December 13, around 7.30am, a complaint was received from a security guard at Grass Copper Hotel that a customer who goes by the name, Ahmed Shaibu, of Tajudeen Oguseye Street, Ejigbo, lodged in the hotel with his girlfriend in Egypt room. 
"The customer recounted that an unknown person broke into his room; he apprehended him and handed him over to the security guards on duty. Thereafter, the unknown person was beaten by OPC men, who are now at large. 
"He sustained injuries on his body and was taken to a hospital where he was receiving treatment. At Mainland General Hospital, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. A bag containing female clothes was recovered from the deceased." 

The police noted that detectives had visited the scene of the incident, taken photographs, while the corpse had been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital morgue, Yaba, Lagos. 

SaharaReporters, New York

