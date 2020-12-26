Nasarawa Muslims Worship In Church To Celebrate Christmas With Christians

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria known as Shia, on Christmas Day worshipped at one of the largest churches in Nasarawa, Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) Grace Land, Lafia to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Leader of the Islamic group in the state, Mallam Muhammad Amin, said they were at the church to rejoice with Christians, noting that the two major religions - Christianity and Islam - believe that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah.

He said, “We are today worshipping here with our Christian brothers and sisters to strengthen the bond of unity, oneness and pray for the healing and forgiveness of our country and Nasarawa in particular.”

Also speaking, Mallam Zainab Mohammed said there should be no discrimination in worshipping God hence the need for people to tolerate one another irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Senior Pastor in charge of the church, Very Reverend Habila Anthony, had earlier announced the arrival of the Shiites, saying their visit was genuine, while urging the congregation not to panic.

The pastor described the visit by the sect to the church as a sign of unity and love that both religions preach.