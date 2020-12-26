There Would’ve Been War Or Coup If A Non-northern President Practised Nepotism Like Buhari --- Bishop Kukah

Kukah, in his Christmas message on Friday, said there could have been a coup or war in the country if a non-Northern Muslim President had practised a fraction of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘nepotism’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of institutionalising northern hegemony while reducing other parts of the country to second-class status.

Kukah, in his Christmas message on Friday, said there could have been a coup or war in the country if a non-Northern Muslim President had practised a fraction of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘nepotism’.

Matthew Kukah Daily Post

The Bishop warned that although Christians would not fight back, “God does not sleep”.

He said, “This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness.

See Also Sahara Reporters Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“The spilling of this blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him to what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.

“He may be right and we Christians cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from or threaten our country. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North.”

See Also Exclusive Buhari Shuns Oladipo For Head Of Prison Service, Shops For Another Northerner 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde, Others Ignore COVID-19 Protocols At His 53rd Birthday Bash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari's Government Lacks Ideas To Tackle Insecurity – Yakasai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Garkida Town
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment Of Buhari Over Insecurity Will Amount To Abuse Of Power – Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Again, US Police Kill Unarmed Black Man
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Nasarawa Muslims Worship In Church To Celebrate Christmas With Christians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Kaduna Community Residents Paid Fulani Militia N3m To Allow Them Harvest -- Group
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta Government Declares Partial Lockdown Over Fears Of COVID-19 Second Wave
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde, Others Ignore COVID-19 Protocols At His 53rd Birthday Bash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Black Xmas: Gunmen Attack Ex-Militant Leader, Ogunbos In His Bayelsa Country Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ogun Residents Overpower Armed Robber, Beat Him To Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Katsina Court Stops Arrest Of Human Rights Activist, Mahdi Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education NANS President's Threat To ASUU Out Of Ignorance, Not Position Of Nigerian Students --- South-West Zone
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Workers Arrested On Christmas Day For Diverting Company Goods
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Villagers Kill Six Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad