Two Nigerians Arrested In India With Drugs Worth N52m

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2020

Two Nigerian drug traffickers have been arrested in Bengaluru India, with 3,300 Ecstasy pills and 600 gm of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine) powder valued at Rs 1 crore (N51,748,548.04).

The accused have been identified as Donchucks Okeke, aka Tam Tam Dominique, 39, and Celestine Anugwa, aka Omema, 40.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Bangalore Mirror, the accused has been living in India for the last couple of years and have no legal passport and visa.

The Bengaluru East division police said in a statement that the duo was arrested while trying to sell the narcotic substance at a roadside tea stall behind Bagmane Tech Park in the city.

The police said the duo procured the drugs through the dark net from the United Kingdom in order to sell them at high price during Christmas and New Year’s Day rave parties

Aside from the drugs, the police also seized a high-end car from them.

